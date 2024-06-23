Motorcyclist killed, another pedestrian struck in pair of North Shore crashes

Send this page to someone via email

A serious crash in Lower Lonsdale has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Lower Level Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

B.C.’s Integrated Collision Analysis Team is investigating the crash.

Police said it appears speed was a factor.

North Vancouver RCMP has activated victim services for those impacted by the death. Those services can be reached at 604-985-1311.

#NorthVan RCMP along with ICARS are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist on Low Level Road. The investigation is ongoing, and speed appears to be a factor. Our sincere condolences to the man’s family during this difficult time. Anyone affected… pic.twitter.com/cm5SVS1OSr — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) June 23, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

In a second incident in North Vancouver, a pedestrian was struck on Highway 1.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision, which happened around 11:30 Saturday night.

The collision happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 just north of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

“We have learned the pedestrian was trying to cross Highway 1 near the Mount Seymour Parkway exit,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

The driver in the collision stayed on the scene and was the one to call police.

#LMDICARS has deployed a second team to #NorthVan. Westbound lanes of #BCHwy1 are closed, north of the 2nd Narrows Bridge while we investigate an incident involving a #pedestrian. A diversion is in place at Mt. Seymour exit. Please drive with care. @DriveBC @LMDRCMP @AM730Traffic — CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) June 23, 2024

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses, especially those who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The pedestrian remains in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.