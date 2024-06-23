Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist killed, another pedestrian struck in pair of North Shore crashes

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 5:23 pm
1 min read
A motorcyclist died in a crash in North Vancouver, early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
A motorcyclist died in a crash in North Vancouver, early Sunday morning. RCMP
A serious crash in Lower Lonsdale has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Lower Level Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

B.C.’s Integrated Collision Analysis Team is investigating the crash.

Police said it appears speed was a factor.

North Vancouver RCMP has activated victim services for those impacted by the death. Those services can be reached at 604-985-1311.

In a second incident in North Vancouver, a pedestrian was struck on Highway 1.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision, which happened around 11:30 Saturday night.

The collision happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 just north of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

“We have learned the pedestrian was trying to cross Highway 1 near the Mount Seymour Parkway exit,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

The driver in the collision stayed on the scene and was the one to call police.

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses, especially those who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.

The pedestrian remains in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

