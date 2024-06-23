Menu

Crime

B.C.’s Sicamous District addresses public concerns in death of Jo Ann Jackson

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 5:56 pm
1 min read
1707 Hillier Road. View image in full screen
1707 Hillier Road.
The District of Sicamous has released a statement to address public concerns after an individual arrested in connection with death of Jo Ann Jackson was released after 48 hours in custody.

In its statement, the district says it understands the unrest in the community, but notes that individual has promised to appear in court.

Protective conditions are also in place while the Southeast District Major Crime Unit continues its investigation. The conditions require the individual to report to a probabtion officier and safety checks. The person is also not allowed to return to the property.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Jackson was 66 on June 19, 2024, when officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female on a driveway at 1707 Hillier Road.

Her death is believed to be an isolated incident. However, the statement from the district says that the Southeast District Major Crime Unit reports a potential public safety risk with the accused not being in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with security or dash camera video of the area on June 19 between 1 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., or any other information,  is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

