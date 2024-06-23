Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Hot weather and possible storms expected in Saskatchewan Sunday

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 12:45 pm
1 min read
File photo- Saskatchewan is expected to heat up Sunday, but with that heat comes the potential for storms. View image in full screen
File photo- Saskatchewan is expected to heat up Sunday, but with that heat comes the potential for storms. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada says large parts of Saskatchewan could see severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

With those storms comes the possibility of large hail, strong wind and possibly a tornado.

Story continues below advertisement

Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said we haven’t seen much of the kind of heat that’s expected in Saskatchewan Sunday.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Because of the warm air moving in with the weather system we are expecting some severe weather throughout southern Saskatchewan,” Lang said.

She said people should pay attention to the skies if they get out and enjoy the heat.

Lang also noted with the heat people should remember their sunscreen and to stay hydrated.

“We’re still a little pasty from the long winter and cloudy, wet spring.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices