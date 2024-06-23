Hot weather and possible storms expected in Saskatchewan Sunday

Environment Canada says large parts of Saskatchewan could see severe thunderstorms on Sunday.
With those storms comes the possibility of large hail, strong wind and possibly a tornado.
Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said we haven’t seen much of the kind of heat that’s expected in Saskatchewan Sunday.
“Because of the warm air moving in with the weather system we are expecting some severe weather throughout southern Saskatchewan,” Lang said.
She said people should pay attention to the skies if they get out and enjoy the heat.
Lang also noted with the heat people should remember their sunscreen and to stay hydrated.
“We’re still a little pasty from the long winter and cloudy, wet spring.”
