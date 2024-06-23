Vancouver gets first-ever public drone show at Dragon Boat Festival

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people were at Vancouver’s False Creek on Saturday for the first day of the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival.

Racers also took to the water for what organizers said is North America’s largest dragon boat festival.

More than 6,000 racers and 250 entries from across North America and Australia are expected to compete over the two-day event, racing a special fleet of 12-metre, 250-kilogram boats for a variety of distances.

The competition went ahead even after sewage leaked from a broken pipe earlier in the week into the waterway where the races are held.

Organizers set up hand-wash stations and mobile showers for racers to use.

They previously said that, after consulting with city and health officials, the leak would not have a significant impact on the race.

About 125,000 visitors are expected to attend the weekend festival.

During Saturday evening, Vancouver was treated to its first-ever public drone air show.

More than 180 drones equipped with LED lights took to the sky for a sparkling display.

The drone show has been in the works for roughly five months and despite the high-tech features, logistically organizers said its quite straight forward.

“Drone light shows are dazzling so it’s a really amazing experience to witness drone light shows … (they) really have this ability to create a sense of awe and wonder,” Jean Michel said, Pixel Sky Animations’ president.

“It’ll lift off and it actually doesn’t turn in space. It’ll just move around kind of like keeping its orientation in one direction.”

With synchronized music and clear skies expected, the show is sure to light up people’s hearts.