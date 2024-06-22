Boy arrested in connection with death of girl in northern Manitoba

See more sharing options

Mounties in Manitoba say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old girl in a northern community.

Police say a girl was found dead with obvious injuries in the community of Easterville, Man., on Friday morning.

Later in the day, officers said, they arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with second-degree murder in relation to the death.

The youth remains in custody, and the investigation continues.