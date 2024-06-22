Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Boy arrested in connection with death of girl in northern Manitoba

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted June 22, 2024 4:38 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo.
The RCMP logo. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in Manitoba say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old girl in a northern community.

Police say a girl was found dead with obvious injuries in the community of Easterville, Man., on Friday morning.

Later in the day, officers said, they arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with second-degree murder in relation to the death.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The youth remains in custody, and the investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Supports direly needed for sexual assault survivors in rural, northern Manitoba'
Supports direly needed for sexual assault survivors in rural, northern Manitoba
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices