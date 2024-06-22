Menu

Crime

North Vancouver Capilano University campuses remain closed due to security threat

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 22, 2024 2:41 pm
1 min read
Capilano University campuses in North Vancouver will remain closed over the weekend due to a security threat.
Capilano University campuses in North Vancouver will remain closed over the weekend due to a security threat.

Initially, the university said the campuses would be closed for just Friday and would return to normal operations on the weekend, but late Friday evening the university said it was extending the closures.

Both the main and Lonsdale campuses will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

University officials have told staff and students not to go to either campus during the closures.

The university said staff learned that a student had threatened violence against another student as well as “a campus” on Thursday.

“Violence, intimidation and bullying are unacceptable at Capilano University,” a spokesperson said in an email.

“Appropriate authorities, including the police of jurisdiction, were notified and are following up as required to ensure the continued safety of the CapU community.”

The spokesperson said the university does not believe there is an ongoing threat to students.

An update on the closures is expected to be released by Sunday evening.

North Vancouver RCMP said it is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

