Two suspects arrested after man found critically injured near library in Thompson, Man.

Mounties have made two arrests in connection with a homicide in Thompson, Man.
Manitoba RCMP said they were called to an area near the Thompson Public Library on the morning of June 15, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital and then flown to Winnipeg in critical condition. He died the following day, police said.
On Saturday, RCMP Major Crime Services arrested and charged Clinton Adam Miles, 19, and Antonio Jarred Nicholas Miles, 22, with second-degree murder. Both are from Shamattawa First Nation and have been remanded into custody.
Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.
