Sweltering weekend forecast for northern Alberta prompts heat warnings

Heat warnings have been issued for many parts of northern Alberta, where temperatures could reach 30 C this weekend.

Regions of High Level, Rainbow Lake, Fort Vermilion, Fort Chipewyan and Wood Buffalo National Park are included in the warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The weather agency said daytime highs could reach 30 C on Saturday, with overnight lows ranging from 13 to 18 C on Saturday night.

Daytime highs are expected to be slightly cooler on Sunday, forecasters said.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” the alert said.

Residents and visitors of the affected regions are advised to take precautions, such as rescheduling outdoor activities, taking frequent breaks from the heat and spending time in cooled indoor spaces.

People are also asked to drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated and to monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

“Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat,” officials said, including infants, children, seniors and people with pre-existing health conditions.