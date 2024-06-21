Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Calgarians find ways to cool down amid water restrictions

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 7:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary water emergency: Water conservation urged ahead of forecasted hot weather'
Calgary water emergency: Water conservation urged ahead of forecasted hot weather
WATCH: Calgarians are being urged to continue conserving water, especially heading into a weekend with hot weather in the forecast. Meghan Cobb reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hot temperatures and sunshine are in the forecast for Calgary this weekend, but with outdoor water restrictions still in place, Calgarians are being asked to find new ways to cool down.

The phones at Lazy Day Raft Rentals have been ringing off the hook on Friday, as eager rafters hope to snag a boat and hit the Bow River.

“We’re about 60% capacity for Saturday and Sunday,” said Damon Ta, who works for the rental company. “We do get a lot of bookings just as walk ups, so that will increase to maybe 80% capacity once we get there. We’re looking for a pretty busy weekend.”

Lazy Days has been open for a several weeks but with recent rain, there haven’t been many Calgarians out on the water. With warm weather now looming, and outdoor pools, splash parks and sprinklers not an option, demand has picked up for the Calgary summer staple.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgarians will be trying to beat the heat this weekend, as outdoor water restrictions remain in place. View image in full screen
Calgarians will be trying to beat the heat this weekend, as outdoor water restrictions remain in place. Global News

“There’s a lot of natural resources,” said Calgarian Christa Bezooyen. “I enjoy the heat, so as long as I know how to get on the water and be safe about it, I think it’s a good measure.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The raft rental company launches from the West Barker Park ramp in Barker Park in the city’s northwest. It is now sharing the site with one of the City of Calgary’s new access points for businesses in the construction industry to collect non-potable water from the Bow River.

Trending Now

“We’ve been working together with their project managers and supervisors, making a way for us all to coexist at this boat dock, just to make sure we can do our operations without interfering in theirs,” says Ta. “Obviously our number one priority is making sure those water trucks can come in to get water for the businesses that need them.”

Story continues below advertisement
Businesses are collecting non-potable water from the Bow River at West Braker Park in Calgary's northwest. View image in full screen
Businesses are collecting non-potable water from the Bow River at West Barker Park in Calgary’s northwest. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department said it responds to many calls on the river, with the most common for inappropriate inflatables like floaties, people not wearing life jackets, and rafts that have been tied together.

Fire officials advise anyone heading out on the river that you can get a ticket for not wearing a lifejacket.  There are a number of safety items you need to have with you, including a bailer and a whistle.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices