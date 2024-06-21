Menu

U.S. News

2 killed, 6 wounded in Arkansas grocery store mass shooting

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 21, 2024 4:44 pm
2 min read
Two people are dead and six injured after a mass shooting at an Arkansas grocery store. View image in full screen
Two people are dead and six injured after a mass shooting at an Arkansas grocery store. KATV via AP
Two people were killed and six wounded, including one law enforcement officer, when a shooter opened fire Friday at a grocery store in Arkansas, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce. The suspected shooter was critically injured after being shot by police, Arkansas State Police said. An officer was among those shot but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately say whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the store. Authorities planned to hold a news briefing on the shooting later Friday afternoon.

Fordyce is a city of about 3,200 people located 104 kilometres south of Little Rock.

Video posted on social media showed at least one person lying in the parking lot, while another captured multiple gunshots ringing out.

Images from TV reporters on the scene showed a slew of bullet holes in the grocery store’s window. In video footage, local and state agencies could be seen responding to the scene, with at least one medical helicopter landing nearby.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had been briefed on the shooting.

“I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives,” Sanders posted on the social media platform X. “My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this.”

It’s the latest mass shooting to have a grocery store as its backdrop. A white supremacist in 2022 killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket. That shooting came a little more than a year after one at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, where 10 people were killed.

David Rodriguez, 58, had stopped at his local gas station in Fordyce to fill up his car when he heard what he thought were fireworks from a nearby vendor’s stand.

“We heard a few little pops,” he said.

He then saw people running from the Mad Butcher grocery store into the parking lot, and one person lying on the ground. He began recording video with his phone before the gunfire escalated.

“The police started to show up, and then there was massive gunfire and ambulances pulling up,” he said. “The bullets were just flying.”

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

