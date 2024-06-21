2 killed, 6 wounded in Arkansas grocery store mass shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed and six wounded, including one law enforcement officer, when a shooter opened fire Friday at a grocery store in Arkansas, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce. The suspected shooter was critically injured after being shot by police, Arkansas State Police said. An officer was among those shot but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Around 11:30 a.m. today, ASP responded to a shooting incident at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce. A total of nine individuals were shot.

ASP will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. today in the parking lot of Relyance Bank at 610 W 4th St in Fordyce.

Police did not immediately say whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the store. Authorities planned to hold a news briefing on the shooting later Friday afternoon.

Fordyce is a city of about 3,200 people located 104 kilometres south of Little Rock.

Video posted on social media showed at least one person lying in the parking lot, while another captured multiple gunshots ringing out.

Images from TV reporters on the scene showed a slew of bullet holes in the grocery store’s window. In video footage, local and state agencies could be seen responding to the scene, with at least one medical helicopter landing nearby.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had been briefed on the shooting.

I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I'm in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this…

“I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives,” Sanders posted on the social media platform X. “My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this.”

It’s the latest mass shooting to have a grocery store as its backdrop. A white supremacist in 2022 killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket. That shooting came a little more than a year after one at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, where 10 people were killed.

David Rodriguez, 58, had stopped at his local gas station in Fordyce to fill up his car when he heard what he thought were fireworks from a nearby vendor’s stand.

“We heard a few little pops,” he said.

He then saw people running from the Mad Butcher grocery store into the parking lot, and one person lying on the ground. He began recording video with his phone before the gunfire escalated.

“The police started to show up, and then there was massive gunfire and ambulances pulling up,” he said. “The bullets were just flying.”