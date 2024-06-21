Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Traffic

225 vehicles impounded in Central Okanagan this year for excessive speeding

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
Excessive speeding re-ignites debate over means-tested traffic fines
The news North Vancouver RCMP stopped a street racing learner driver doing more than twice the speed limit has re-ignited the debate over means-tested traffic fines, where the more you earn, the more you pay. Travis Prasad reports – Oct 3, 2023
Hey, lead-foot: Slow down and obey posted the speed limits.

That’s the message B.C. Highway Patrol issued Friday to Kelowna motorists.

According to police, more than 225 vehicles have been impounded for excessive speeding in the Central Okanagan since Jan. 1.

B.C. urging motorists to drive safely, be aware of wildlife

Incidents in June alone include:

  • A Chevrolet Camaro going 111 km/h in a 60 km/h zone
  • A Honda Accord going 143 km/h in a 60 km/h zone
  • A Kia Forte travelling 110 km/h in a 50 km/h zone
  • An Acura RSX speeding at 188 km/h in a 110 km/h zone
  • A Cadillac Escalade going 148 km/h in a 90 km/h zone
Police say officers will be out in full force this summer, looking for impaired drivers and excessive speeders.

The fine for speeding from 41 to 60 km/h over the posted speed limit is $368. Travelling in excess of 61 km/h is $483.

Concerns over ‘supercars’ excessively speeding in West Vancouver
Police say along with the impound fees, fines can cost speeders in excess of $1,000, and that excessive speeding convictions can affect your driver’s license and insurance premiums.

“Excessive speed is defined as a vehicle travelling more than 41 km/h over the posted speed limit,” said Cpl. Melissa Jongema, adding that any vehicle caught while excessively speeding will be impounded for seven days at the owner’s expense.

“Speed is one of the leading causes of serious injury and fatal collisions. Please slow down, obey the posted speed limits this summer, and drive safe.”

