Vehicle fire forces closure of northbound lanes of QEII

A vehicle fire has forced the closure of northbound lanes of the QEII highway near Crossfield on Friday afternoon.

RCMP said officers from Didsbury and other emergency services are responding to the fire on the highway at Township Road 294.

Police are advising motorists heading north to take an alternate route via the Highway 2A exit at Crossfield.

— More to come