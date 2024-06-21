Woman’s body found near Okanagan Lake in Kelowna

A woman’s body was found early Friday morning in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park.
At approximately 7 a.m. a woman’s body was found on the shores of Okanagan Lake in Waterfront Park, RCMP said.
“Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP and the BC Coroner Service are working together to identify the female and to determine the cause of death,” Sgt. Laura Pollock said.
They did not offer any further insights about how the woman was found, whether they thought criminality was involved, or details that could help identify the woman.
“No further information will be released at this time as it is an active investigation,” RCMP said.
Updates will be provided when available.
