Crime

Woman’s body found near Okanagan Lake in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 12:23 pm
1 min read
A body was found Friday morning in Kelowna. Police have converged at Waterfront Park. View image in full screen
A body was found Friday morning in Kelowna. Police have converged at Waterfront Park. Global News
A woman’s body was found early Friday morning in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park.

At approximately 7 a.m. a woman’s body was found on the shores of Okanagan Lake in Waterfront Park, RCMP said.

“Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP and the BC Coroner Service are working together to identify the female and to determine the cause of death,”  Sgt. Laura Pollock said.

They did not offer any further insights about how the woman was found, whether they thought criminality was involved, or details that could help identify the woman.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“No further information will be released at this time as it is an active investigation,” RCMP said.

Updates will be provided when available.

Officials recovered the body of a woman on the shores of Okanagan Lake. View image in full screen
Officials recovered the body of a woman on the shores of Okanagan Lake. CONTRIBUTED: Eric Stansfield
