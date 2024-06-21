Toronto detective faces charges for alleged sexual assault of subordinates

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto detective is facing charges for the alleged workplace sexual assault and harassment of a number of his subordinates in cases spanning a three-year period.

Toronto police say the 57-year-old detective’s alleged acts of harassment, sexual assault and sexual harassment against his subordinates took place between September 2020 and November 2023.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police allege that in one case he assaulted one of the victims and pulled a weapon.

He faces charges that include four counts of sexual assault and one count each of assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the detective has been with the force for 35 years and was assigned to the gun and gang task force.

He has been suspended with pay.