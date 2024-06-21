Menu

Weather

Heat wave gripping Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes showing signs of passing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2024 6:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Millions of Eastern, Atlantic Canadians under weather alerts'
Millions of Eastern, Atlantic Canadians under weather alerts
WATCH ABOVE: Millions of Eastern, Atlantic Canadians under weather alerts
Relief is in sight for some residents of Eastern Canada as a heat wave is expected to break.

Ontario, Quebec and parts of Atlantic Canada have been dealing with stifling heat, with Thursday bringing temperatures of around 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.

However, Environment Canada says less hot and humid conditions are expected to slowly move into the area this weekend.

Click to play video: 'Summer 2024 weather forecast: What to expect for Ontario'
Summer 2024 weather forecast: What to expect for Ontario
While another day of temperatures in the high 20s is expected Friday in the Montréal area, the weather agency forecasts rain and temperatures between 19 and 24 degrees in the following three days in Quebec’s biggest city.

A prolonged heat event continues through Friday in Toronto and Hamilton, but temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s this weekend.

In Nova Scotia, things are expected to cool off significantly, with forecasts calling for temperatures in the high teens in Halifax on Saturday and Sunday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

