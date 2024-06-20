Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Calls for federal audit of ballooning North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant costs

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 9:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver politicians call for federal auditor general to investigate construction overruns'
Metro Vancouver politicians call for federal auditor general to investigate construction overruns
A group of seven Metro Vancouver politicians is calling on federal Auditor General Karen Hogan to investigate the troubled North Shore Wastewater Treatment plant. Costs have ballooned to more than $3.8 billion, and the question is why. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Metro Vancouver officials did not respond to inquiries Thursday after seven Lower Mainland city councilors from five cities demanded Canada’s Auditor General conduct an audit disastrous cost overruns at a major Metro Vancouver infrastructure project.

“We’re looking at absolutely every route we can to try to get answers to some serious questions around what happened with the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant given that the federal government has put in $200 million of Canadian taxpayers’ dollars into this project,” New Westminster Councillor Daniel Fontaine told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver wastewater cost overruns ‘review’ surprises finance committee'
Metro Vancouver wastewater cost overruns ‘review’ surprises finance committee

The treatment plant is now $3 billion over budget, or about five times its original price tag.

Story continues below advertisement

Taxpayers will pay dearly, depending on where they live.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In response to calls for a federal audit, Canada’s Auditor General’s Office told Global News it is reviewing the request.

The auditor general “follows a rigorous multi-year audit selection process that considers a wide range of inputs and environmental scans and that is flexible enough to allow us to reprioritize planned audits to consider emerging issues,” it added.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver calls independent review into North Shore wastewater plant overruns'
Metro Vancouver calls independent review into North Shore wastewater plant overruns

At Metro Vancouver’s Finance Committee meeting Wednesday there were questions about a review of the project announced by Metro Vancouver Board Chair George Harvie, who is off the job at the end of the month.

His decision was made without consulting members of the finance committee.

Canada’s Auditor General Office said there was no timeline for making a decision about a possible federal audit.

Advertisement
More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices