Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Headline link
Canada

‘Too much red tape’ behind decision to cancel Montreal’s Canada Day parade

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 4:00 am
2 min read
‘Too much red tape’ behind decision to cancel Montreal’s Canada Day parade
WATCH: The annual Canada Day Parade in downtown Montreal has been cancelled just two weeks before the big event. As Tim Sargeant reports, the organizer says there are too many bureaucratic obstacles to overcome in order to make it happen.
The annual Canada Day parade has been cancelled in Montreal this year just two weeks before the event, citing excessive bureaucratic hurdles with the city administration.

Organizer Nicolas Cowen, who has been running the parade since 2015, says because he can’t guarantee public safety at the event due to a lack of volunteers and security staff linked to issues with filing paperwork and obtaining licenses, he’s made the “really disappointing” decision to cancel the July 1st event that was scheduled to take place.

Montreal facing questions after Grand Prix patio-goers kicked off over bylaw infractions

Cowen says the issues are mainly stemming from the City of Montreal, which he blames for what he says is an overwhelming amount of complicated regulation at every turn and the equally overwhelming amount on construction happening in the city’s downtown core.

“There’s too much red tape,” Cowen said, referring to the road work specifically on Saint-Catherine Street, which led Cowen to look for an alternative route. “At this point, I’ve decided not to go ahead,” he said, saying the process was becoming too difficult with too many hurdles.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

While the city did not provide Global News with a comment, leader of the opposition at city hall, Aref Salem, said the issue brings up the wider problem the current administration has with its permits process becoming far too complicated and slow.

Montreal restaurant owners in disbelief as fire department shuts down terrasses on Grand Prix opening night
“Instead of facilitating the permits in the city, we’re just making life harder and this is unacceptable,” Salem said in an interview with Global on Thursday. “It’s a problem.”

This comes a year after the city’s Caribbean carnival Carifiesta parade was cancelled after the city turned down long-time organizers, citing governance concerns with the group.

The year before, Montreal’s Pride parade was abruptly cancelled hours before it was scheduled to begin. A probe into the mess later blamed miscommunication among Pride Montreal staff regarding the discovery that nearly half of the 200 volunteers needed to work security for the event were never recruited.

Canada Day celebrations are still scheduled to go ahead in the city’s Old Port, organized and paid for by Heritage Canada, who declined to provide Global News a comment on the parade’s cancellation.

