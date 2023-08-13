Menu

Canada

Montreal Pride Parade draws record crowd after abrupt cancellation of 2022 event

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2023 7:03 pm
Montreal Pride Parade draws record crowd after abrupt cancellation of 2022 event
WATCH ABOVE: A record 15,500 people took part of Montreal's Pride parade on Sunday after the event was abruptly cancelled at the last second last year. Global's videojournalist Jon Nudell was there to capture the massive turnout.
There was a festive mood across downtown Montreal on Sunday as the city’s Pride parade drew a record number of participants one year after the 2022 event was abruptly cancelled.

Simon Gamache, head of parade organizer Pride Montreal, said around 15,500 people participated in the parade, a record for the event.

“Why are we here today? First of all, it’s because we’re proud of who we are and we want to show that we’re proud of who we are,” Gamache said in a speech ahead of the parade. “As well, it’s because we want to commemorate the struggles and the victories of the past, but above all, it’s because there are still too many injustices towards the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, here and elsewhere.”

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante participated in the parade, riding on a float with popular drag queen Barbada.

Also in attendance were several provincial cabinet ministers, including Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault, as well as federal ministers Pascale St-Onge et Steven Guilbeault.

Last year’s parade was cancelled hours before it was scheduled to begin, and a report later blamed miscommunication among Pride Montreal employees for the unexpected move.

LGBTQValerie PlantePride FestivalMontreal PrideMontreal Pride ParadeFierté Montréal
© 2023 The Canadian Press

