Kelowna vehicle impounded for excessive speed in school zone

A speed check in the school zone in front of a Kelowna elementary school on Monday resulted in one person losing their car for a week.

RCMP said that a vehicle in front of Raymer Elementary was recorded by laser at 88 km/h in the posted 30km/h school zone at around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The driver was charged with excessive speeding and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“By driving at a safe speed and distance, you give yourself more time to stop,” Sgt. Colby Attlesey said in a press release.

“As per the RoadSafetyBC website, a pedestrian hit at 30km/h has a 90 per cent chance of surviving. A pedestrian hit at 50km/h has an 80 per cent chance of being killed. Please slow down and obey the speed limits.”