Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna vehicle impounded for excessive speed in school zone

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 5:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP reminding drivers to slow down in school zones'
RCMP reminding drivers to slow down in school zones
As thousands of students across the Okanagan made their return to the classroom today, the Kelowna RCMP were also out in school zones, reminding drivers to slow down. As Jayden Wasney reports, enforcement will be present in school zones all week – Sep 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A speed check in the school zone in front of a Kelowna elementary school on Monday resulted in one person losing their car for a week.

RCMP said that a vehicle in front of Raymer Elementary was recorded by laser at 88 km/h in the posted 30km/h school zone at around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Click to play video: 'Some Kelowna drivers learn their lesson the hard way on the first day of school'
Some Kelowna drivers learn their lesson the hard way on the first day of school
Trending Now

The driver was charged with excessive speeding and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

“By driving at a safe speed and distance, you give yourself more time to stop,”  Sgt. Colby Attlesey said in a press release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“As per the RoadSafetyBC website, a pedestrian hit at 30km/h has a 90 per cent chance of surviving. A pedestrian hit at 50km/h has an 80 per cent chance of being killed. Please slow down and obey the speed limits.”

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices