Crime

Sedan, 2 men seen in surveillance video may be linked to Hamilton homicide: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 1:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man found dead in central Hamilton residential building ‘a very innocent victim’: police'
Man found dead in central Hamilton residential building ‘a very innocent victim’: police
Acting Det. Sgt. Rob Di Ianni revealed on Monday that a 37-year-old man found dead in a residential building on Connaught Avenue South in Hamilton did not live at the address where he was discovered on June 15, 2024. Di Ianni said the victim was a father of three and did live in the area near Gage Park.
Police believe surveillance video of a sedan seen near the area where a Hamilton man was killed in mid-June may be a lead in a homicide investigation.

Investigators are seeking witnesses who may have seen two men in a four-door red Hyundai Elantra near the corner of Connaught Avenue South and Main Street East early on June 15.

Const. Indy Bharaj said the surveillance showed a driver picking up a man in a green Nike tracksuit around 8 a.m. at the corner of Leinster Avenue South and Main Street East.

“He drives him a few hundred metres down the road and drops him off at the corner of Connaught Avenue South and Main Street East,” Bharaj said.

Randy Peardon, 37, from Hamilton was found dead on June 15 inside a residential building on Connaught Avenue South, a block west of Gage Avenue.

The circumstances around the killing are still under investigation and detectives continue to collect surveillance video from nearby residents.

The detectives say there was “a lot of movement” in and out of the building before Peardon’s death.

Peardon is Hamilton’s fourth homicide victim of 2024, according to police.

