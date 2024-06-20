Menu

Crime

Baby’s father charged in Winkler, Man. child abuse probe

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
A police vehicle in Winkler, Man., is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A police vehicle in Winkler, Man., is seen in this file photo. Winkler Police Service / Facebook
A 26-year-old Winkler man is in custody after police in the southwestern Manitoba city wrapped up a child abuse investigation that began last month.

Police said they were initially contacted on May 16 about a two-month-old baby who was found to have injuries consistent with maltreatment. The infant was taken into the care of Child and Family Services and sent to a Winnipeg hospital for treatment.

Further medical assessments showed that the baby had serious, extensive injuries, caused over time.

After an extensive investigation, police allege the child’s father had violently assaulted the infant on numerous occasions. The man is also accused of assaulting the child’s mother, 25, as well a two-year-old relative, over the past year.

The man was arrested earlier this month at a home in Winkler, and faces more than a dozen charges, including seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, seven counts of failing to provide necessities of life, as well as aggravated assault, assault, and assault with a weapon.

Feds, province launch child abuse prevention training for Manitoba educators
