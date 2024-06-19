Attention turns to B.C.’s ‘catch-and-release’ justice system after Surrey homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A brutal and reportedly random homicide in Surrey has focused more attention on what critics call B.C.’s “catch-and-release” justice system.

Surrey resident Tori Dunn, 30, has been identified as the woman who was killed in her home on Sunday in what her family said was a home invasion.

The suspect, who was arrested but has not been charged, has a lengthy and violent criminal history and was on probation after being released from custody just days before the homicide.

On Wednesday, BC Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko said this case is another example of a failing system.

“We can see in this case that the system failed because we had numerous interactions with this person in our justice system and not once but twice women were harmed,” Sturko said. “And in the second case, that person was murdered and it’s just simply unacceptable.”

The suspect was to appear in court on Tuesday on previous charges of aggravated assault in the alleged stabbing of a woman in May.

He has consented to remain in custody until a court appearance later this month.

The Dunn family will be hosting a vigil in Tori’s honour at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Surrey Bend Regional Park.