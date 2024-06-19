Menu

Crime

Attention turns to B.C.’s ‘catch-and-release’ justice system after Surrey homicide

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 9:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey homicide sparks more criticism of ‘catch and release’ justice system'
Surrey homicide sparks more criticism of ‘catch and release’ justice system
WATCH: More criticism of B.C.'s justice system, with the news the suspect in a brutal, and apparently random, homicide in Surrey is a man with a lengthy criminal record, who was on probation at the time of the attack. Kristen Robinson reports.
A brutal and reportedly random homicide in Surrey has focused more attention on what critics call B.C.’s “catch-and-release” justice system.

Surrey resident Tori Dunn, 30, has been identified as the woman who was killed in her home on Sunday in what her family said was a home invasion.

The suspect, who was arrested but has not been charged, has a lengthy and violent criminal history and was on probation after being released from custody just days before the homicide.

On Wednesday, BC Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko said this case is another example of a failing system.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We can see in this case that the system failed because we had numerous interactions with this person in our justice system and not once but twice women were harmed,” Sturko said. “And in the second case, that person was murdered and it’s just simply unacceptable.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New details in Surrey homicide, which family says was random'
New details in Surrey homicide, which family says was random
Trending Now

The suspect was to appear in court on Tuesday on previous charges of aggravated assault in the alleged stabbing of a woman in May.

He has consented to remain in custody until a court appearance later this month.

The Dunn family will be hosting a vigil in Tori’s honour at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Surrey Bend Regional Park.

