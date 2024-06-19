Menu

Environment

Aggressive deer attacks Lethbridge woman’s dog, causing serious injuries

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 7:29 pm
2 min read
Aggressive deer attacks Lethbridge woman’s dog, causing serious injuries
A Lethbridge woman is warning the community about aggressive deer after a vicious attack on the south side. As Jordan Prentice reports, the attack left her dog severely injured.
A Lethbridge, Alta., woman is warning her community about aggressive deer after a vicious attack on the south side that left her dog severely injured.

Julie Deimert was on a walk with her 10-year-old dog, Henry, on Monday when she noticed a deer following them along 8th Avenue South.

Deimert said she has known deer in the neighbourhood to have unpredictable behaviour, so she picked up her pace to a light jog.

“My dog was running just ahead of me on his leash, but he was nervous, too,” she said.

“His ears were down and his tail was down and we were both jogging along, and all of a sudden, the deer was just right behind me. It overtook us.”

Deimert tried to “make herself seem big” by shouting and waving her arms to try and scare the doe away.

Her attempt was unsuccessful.

“It just wouldn’t stop coming [at us],” said Deimert.

The deer knocked Henry onto his side before standing on its hind legs. With its front hooves, it pounced onto the dog’s abdomen, breaking the skin.

“It was just chaos; I was screaming like crazy for help,” said Deimert. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Some people passing by stopped and ushered both Deimert and Henry into their vehicles.

Deimert rushed Henry to the veterinarian, where he underwent a $1,300 emergency surgery.

Fortunately, the deer’s hooves only “skinned” Henry’s stomach and didn’t puncture any organs, she said. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“The laceration was bigger than the vet’s hand,” said Deimert. “She said it was the biggest she’d ever seen.”

After the attack, Deimert filed a report with Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement.

She believes aggressive deer need to be euthanized, as this isn’t the first incident of a deer attack she’s heard about.

Deimert said she has no idea who rescued them from the scene but is grateful for their help.

“My dog was bleeding in her back seat … and I just really appreciate her help,” she said.

Deimert hopes sharing her story will remind community members to be vigilant and aware when they go for walks, especially with their dogs.

The City of Lethbridge recently posted an advisory on social media asking residents to give deer space during fawning season.

“If you’re worried about a fawn being all on its lonesome, never fear,” the advisory reads. “Its momma is close by and will be back for it.”

Lethbridge residents who encounter aggressive animals are encouraged to contact Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement.

Deimart said she wants to share her story to warn people to be careful and aware of their surroundings if they go for a walk with their furry friends.

“It’ll be a long time before I venture out into this neighbourhood with Henry again,” she said.

