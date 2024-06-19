Sketch of suspect in attempted sex assault released by Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Kelowna are asked to come forward with any potential information they have regarding a suspect who’s believed to be behind an attempted sexual assault at a popular walking trail.

According to the RCMP, a woman was in Mission Creek Park earlier this month, on Sunday, June 9, around 8:45 p.m., when a man tried to assault her.

The man is described to be approximately 50 to 60 years old, with short gray hair and a gray or white long-sleeve jacket with red colouring on the shoulder area.

“The RCMP vulnerable person unit is thoroughly investigating the incident, and, today, we are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the lone male suspect,” Sgt. Laura Follack said.

Since the report, there has been a greater police presence at the park, and there have been no further assaults reported. But Follack said there’s still cause to be careful.

“Be cognizant of where your surroundings are. And if you see anything suspicious, please report it,” she said.

“We still encourage the use of the park and the trail system; it’s just to ensure that you’re aware of your surroundings, and if you see something, report it.

If you’re able to identify the male suspect, contact the RCMP at 250-470-6236 and reference file number 2024-31438 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.