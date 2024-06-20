Community based farmers’ markets flourish in Edmonton area

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton is a hot spot for community markets and their popularity is growing outside city limits to surrounding municipalities and communities.

The Alberta Farmers’ Market Association says Edmonton proper has 12 approved farmers’ markets in addition to many public markets like 124th Street Grand.

There are also 15 markets within 50 kilometres of the city — in places like Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, St. Albert, Devon, Stony Plain and Spruce Grove.

“Edmonton has the most amount of farmers’ markets per capita,” said Steve Souto of Steve and Dan’s Fresh B.C. Fruit, a mainstay at many Edmonton-area markets.

There are currently 140 approved Alberta farmers’ markets in the province, approved by Alberta Agriculture.

Each market has to meet program standards, like being “80-20,” requiring 80 per cent of vendors to meet the “make it, bake it, grow it” locally criteria. The remaining 20 per cent of the vendors are selling products that complement the market mix.

Approved markets are sponsored by a not-for-profit community group, local chamber of commerce, municipality or agricultural society or forming their own not-for profit society.

Calgary proper has nine approved markets and five more in the surrounding areas.

The Alberta Farmers’ Market Association says there’s been an increase in “pop-up” public markets, which can be privately owned and come in all varieties, including flea markets.

There are community markets that cater to and reflect the neighbourhoods they’re in — like Beverly, Callingwood, Orchards, Ottewell, Miller Crossing and Southwest Edmonton — and destination markets like Old Strathcona, Edmonton Downtown and St. Albert.

The St. Albert Farmers’ Market has become the largest outdoor farmers’ market in Canada.

“The city is kind enough to let us take over three full city streets,” said Lesley Obodiak, the farmers’ market and events manager.

“We’ve been able to create an event that the members of not only St. Albert, but people from all over the place can tour there and come spend a fantastic day along the river.”

View image in full screen Canada’s largest outdoor farmers’ market is the one in St. Albert, Alta. Lesley Obodiak / St. Albert Farmers' Market

The St. Albert Farmers’ Market runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Oct. 12.

Obodiak said St. Albert residents love the market.

“The beauty is it doesn’t stop in St Albert. We receive almost double the applications that we can accept into our market, even though we see close to 300 vendors every Saturday,” Obodiak said.

“They still have a place to sell — Morinville, Fort Saskatchewan, Edmonton, all the communities, all the little neighbourhoods in communities are starting to pop up with markets.”

The appeal for vendors is that they can test their product in a lower-risk, lower overhead setting, she says.

“More markets are popping up every day. I believe it is just because they see the value in having their own company, they see the value in being a member of their community and the community itself sees the value,” Obodiak says.

“People are realizing they want a certain life balance. They want to be able to control how they live their lives. They want to spend time with their families. And this allows them to be an entrepreneur without the risk of starting a full-on company and paying your rent and that sort of thing. It’s a way to test the waters.”

The appeal for consumers is obvious, she says.

“The fresh food and the variety you can get all in one place. But I think another part of it is just that sense of community that we’ve all been missing,” Obodiak says.

“The reason that you’d want to come to a market is you know that that person that you’re dealing with, that money is going directly to them, that’s going to put their kid in school, that’s going to create a good wage for them so they can live in your community … By supporting the entrepreneurs in your community, you’re creating a community that’s going to last.”

Souto says markets provide the chance for producers to interact with people who are supporting their businesses and enjoying their food.

“Here, customers are very loyal. It reminds me a lot of Europe. There’s not that one market that’s open seven days a week, (but) you have Old Strathcona, Bountiful, one to three days that are available. People like supporting local,” Souto says.

“When you actually compare with the freshness you’re getting, we’re the same price if not cheaper. And you’re getting a significantly fresher product.”

Steve and Dan’s Fresh B.C. Fruit travels from the Okanagan to markets across Alberta, including Airdrie, Fort McMurray and Jasper. Markets offer a more direct income, Souto explained.

“That dollar goes so far and you’re helping a small family farm. There are so many people — the vegetable farmer, the local bread maker that’s been up since 3 o’clock in the morning baking that fresh bread that’s still warm at the market,” Souto says.

“It goes a long way.”

St. Albert Farmers’ Market runs a Market Buds program, where vendors teach kids about their craft or trade.

“It’s a program designed to educate kids on all the things the vendors do,” Obodiak said.

“A lot of it is farm to table, a lot of it is how to create a product and sell it … We’ve had people come to teach them resin. We’ve had people come teach them how to make their own jewelry.

“You can take your whole family,” she adds. “Every market has things you can do. You can bring in community booths, you can create an atmosphere where everybody can go and have a wonderful day.”

To find markets near you, use the Alberta Farmers’ Market Association’s market finder.

View image in full screen Canada’s largest outdoor farmers’ market is in St. Albert, Alta. Lesley Obodiak/St Albert Farmers' Market