Calgary Flames trade goaltender Jacob Markstrom to New Jersey Devils

The Calgary Flames have traded goaltender Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils.

In return, the Flames have acquired a 2025 first round draft pick and defenceman Kevin Bahl, the Flames said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Calgary retained 31.25 per cent of Markstrom’s remaining contract, which has two years left on the US$36-million ($6-million average annual value) deal he signed Oct. 9, 2020.

The 34-year-old Swede posted a 23-23-2 record with a .905 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average this season.

Markstrom has a career 215-196-57 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.73 GAA with Florida, Vancouver and Calgary since being selected in the second round, 31st overall, by the Panthers in the 2008 NHL draft.

“Today’s trade demonstrates our focus on the infusion of young talented players into our roster as well as acquiring important draft capital, while maintaining our commitment as a playoff competitive team,” said Flames GM Craig Conroy in a statement. “We thank Jacob for his professionalism and understanding of our decision to make this trade now and at this stage in his career.”

Bahl, 23, is coming off his fourth year with the Devils. He played in all 82 games in the 2023-24 NHL season. In 148 career games, Bahl accumulated 25 points and 127 penalty minutes.

Bahl was originally drafted 55th overall by Arizona in the 2018 NHL Draft.

“For quite some time, we had identified Kevin Bahl as a priority player,” Conroy said. “He is a strong defender with size who plays an assertive game with tremendous presence. While his 6’6”, 230-pound frame is an imposing asset, he uses his body intelligently, has good mobility and makes smart puck decisions. Kevin fits our identity, and we are excited to acquire him now as he can continue to grow with our group.”

— with files from The Canadian Press