Sports

Calgary Flames add Brad Larsen to coaching staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2024 9:34 am
1 min read
Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen gives instructions during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen gives instructions during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Friday, April 29, 2022. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
The Calgary Flames have hired former Columbus head coach Brad Larsen as an assistant on Ryan Huska’s staff.

Larsen spent nine seasons with the Blue Jackets, including two as head coach (2021-22 and 2022-23).

He compiled a 62-86-16 record and Columbus failed to make the playoffs during his time as head coach. He was fired after the 2022-23 season.

He spent seven seasons as an assistant with the Blue Jackets before replacing John Tortorella on May 9, 2021.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Larsen began his coaching career with the American Hockey League’s Springfield Falcons, earning a promotion to the Blue Jackets after leading the team to the Calder Cup playoffs in two straight seasons.

As a player, the 46-year-old from Nakusp, B.C., had 134 points in 294 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Atlanta Thrashers.

“Brad is a great addition to our coaching staff, adding valuable recent experience as an NHL head coach as well as a longtime player,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a release.

“He is a good communicator with a tremendous work ethic and provides a wealth of knowledge having worked in every situation as a coach over the course of his career.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

