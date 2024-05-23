Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Flames part ways with assistant coach Marc Savard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2024 9:51 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Flames assistant coach Marc Savard and the NHL club have agreed to part company.

The Flames announced Savard’s departure Wednesday.

When Ryan Huska was promoted from assistant to Calgary’s head coach last year, Savard joined the club’s staff after two seasons coaching the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires.

Savard was also an assistant coach of the St. Louis Blues in 2019-20.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The 46-year-old from Ottawa played just over 800 NHL games for the New York Rangers, Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and Boston Bruins before retiring in 2011.

He totalled 207 goals and 499 assists in the NHL.

“We would like to thank Marc for his commitment last season and also for his professionalism during this process to arrive at today’s decision,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We wish Marc success with his future endeavors in the game.”

Click to play video: 'Exploring the history of the Calgary Flames at the NHL Entry Draft'
Exploring the history of the Calgary Flames at the NHL Entry Draft
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices