Canada

Gas cylinder blamed for explosion reported near Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 10:50 am
1 min read
A closeup of the word "POLICE" on an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP say no injuries were reported following a reported explosion just outside Bancroft on Tuesday. Global News
No injuries were reported following an explosion just southwest of the village of Bancroft, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

Bancroft OPP say around 4:30 p.m., a loud explosion was reported on Old Paudash School Road in the Township of Faraday, about 10 kilometres southwest of Bancroft.

OPP closed Highway 28 in both directions between Paudash School Road and Highway 118 for what was initially called a fire investigation.

Residents in the nearby area said the explosion shook homes.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“It rattled my home on (Highway) 28 south,” Michelle Lynn said on a Paudash area Facebook group. “My youth was in the shower at the time the bang happened. Needless to say, I ran as fast as I could because the bang was so loud, I thought she fell in the tub.”

OPP on Wednesday said their investigation determined the incident was a gas cylinder explosion.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

