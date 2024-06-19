Gas cylinder blamed for explosion reported near Bancroft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following an explosion just southwest of the village of Bancroft, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

Bancroft OPP say around 4:30 p.m., a loud explosion was reported on Old Paudash School Road in the Township of Faraday, about 10 kilometres southwest of Bancroft.

OPP closed Highway 28 in both directions between Paudash School Road and Highway 118 for what was initially called a fire investigation.

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 28 is closed in both directions between Paudash School Rd and Hwy 118 in #Bancroft due to a fire investigation. Emergency services on scene. ^lh pic.twitter.com/FLVsgp05dE — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) June 19, 2024

Residents in the nearby area said the explosion shook homes.

“It rattled my home on (Highway) 28 south,” Michelle Lynn said on a Paudash area Facebook group. “My youth was in the shower at the time the bang happened. Needless to say, I ran as fast as I could because the bang was so loud, I thought she fell in the tub.”

OPP on Wednesday said their investigation determined the incident was a gas cylinder explosion.