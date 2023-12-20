Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Propane tanks explode as fire breaks out at camp along Bow River in southeast Calgary

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 1:05 pm
Fire crews at the scene of a Dec. 20 fire at a homeless camp along the Bow River, south of the Calf Robe Bridge. View image in full screen
Fire crews at the scene of a Dec. 20 fire at a homeless camp along the Bow River, south of the Calf Robe Bridge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Fire Department members battled a Wednesday morning fire at a homeless camp along the banks of the Bow River that was exacerbated by exploding propane cylinders.

Carol Henke, CFD public information officer, told Global News that crews were called to a location south of the Calf Robe and CPKU Rail bridges and north of the Lafarge facility shortly after 8 a.m. following multiple 911 calls.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

According to Henke, it took roughly 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze in the camp on the west side of the river and multiple propane cylinders that were being stored in the camp exploded during the response.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire and explosions. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Flames in the brush on the west side of the Bow River in southeast Calgary during a CFD response to a fire at a homeless camp. View image in full screen
Flames in the brush on the west side of the Bow River in southeast Calgary during a CFD response to a fire at a homeless camp. Global News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices