Propane tanks explode as fire breaks out at camp along Bow River in southeast Calgary

Calgary Fire Department members battled a Wednesday morning fire at a homeless camp along the banks of the Bow River that was exacerbated by exploding propane cylinders.

Carol Henke, CFD public information officer, told Global News that crews were called to a location south of the Calf Robe and CPKU Rail bridges and north of the Lafarge facility shortly after 8 a.m. following multiple 911 calls.

According to Henke, it took roughly 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze in the camp on the west side of the river and multiple propane cylinders that were being stored in the camp exploded during the response.

No injuries were reported in connection with the fire and explosions. The cause of the fire is under investigation.