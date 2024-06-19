Menu

Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Hamilton Road crash

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 10:30 am
1 min read
A black vehicle in front of police caution tape and a one story commercial building in the daytime. View image in full screen
Police say the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene. Ben Harrietha/Global News
The London Police Service closed two blocks of Hamilton Road following a serious crash involving a cyclist on Wednesday morning.

Police say the cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but no other information about the person was provided. The vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Hamilton Road was still closed for the two block stretch between Rectory and Redan streets. It is not yet known how long the closure will last.

The investigation is ongoing, police added.

