Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Hamilton Road crash

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service closed two blocks of Hamilton Road following a serious crash involving a cyclist on Wednesday morning.

Police say the cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but no other information about the person was provided. The vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Hamilton Road was still closed for the two block stretch between Rectory and Redan streets. It is not yet known how long the closure will last.

The investigation is ongoing, police added.