Saskatoon celebrates water reservoir, pump station and lift station completion

The City of Saskatoon celebrated the completion of the McOrmond Drive Reservoir and Pump Station and Spadina Lift Station on Tuesday.

The city said the reservoir ensures a reliable supply of clean water for residents in the northeast and that the facility has been in operation since March.

The lift station moves roughly 60 per cent of the city’s wastewater from the sewer system to the H. McIvor Weir Waste Water Treatment Plant.

“With a capacity to store 43 million litres of treated water from the Water Treatment Plant, the reservoir ensures consistent water availability for Evergreen, Aspen Ridge and Willowgrove,” said Russ Munro, Director of Saskatoon Water.

The reservoir project cost over $56 million, with the city covering $27 million and the feds and province splitting the remaining cost.

The lift station cost roughly $18 million, with the feds contributing $7.2 million, the province adding almost $6 million, and the city covering the remaining $4.8 million.

“Reliable and sustainable water infrastructure contributes to the basics of a well-run city,” said the Hon. Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

“The completion of the McOrmond Drive Reservoir and Pump Station, with its capacity to store 43 million litres of treated water, will ensure consistent water availability and the continued well-being of residents in Evergreen, Aspen Ridge, and Willowgrove for years to come.”

“The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to join the City of Saskatoon in recognizing the completion of this important project,” said Don McMorris, provincial minister of Government Relations.

The water stored at the reservoir facility sits in a concrete reservoir that is roughly six feet deep.

Three other reservoirs help deliver water to nearby neighbourhoods; the 42nd Street Reservoir, the Avenue H Reservoir, and the Acadia Drive Reservoir.

“Adding the City’s fourth reservoir and a new pump station will deliver treated water to Saskatoon’s east-side neighbourhoods, helping the City prepare for the increasing demand from residents and businesses,” said Mayor Charlie Clark.