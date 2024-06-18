Menu

Canada

Human remains found in North Battleford weekend fire

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 3:39 pm
1 min read
Human remains were found in a fire in North Battleford. View image in full screen
Human remains were found in a fire in North Battleford. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Human remains were found in the aftermath of a house fire in North Battleford and Saskatchewan RCMP said work is being done to identify the body.

The fire occurred in the 900 block of 105 Street on Saturday, with fire crews finding the remains on Monday.

Fire investigators and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) are investigating what caused the fire.

Police say the cause of the person’s death has not been established and that the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is working to identify the deceased.

Saskatchewan RCMP said they are not currently investigating the fire but will take over the investigation if criminality is determined by either the SPSA or the coroners service.

