After 300 km, drug overdose awareness walk comes to an end in Regina

It was a powerful march through downtown Regina, as members of Muskoday First Nation took to the streets to raise awareness surrounding crystal meth and fentanyl overdoses in the province.

After eight days and more than 350 kilometres, the second annual overdose awareness walk wrapped up in Regina.

Erica Hennie, one of the organizers of the event, said overdoses are often overlooked unless one happens to someone close to you.

“Overdoses have been plaguing Saskatchewan,” she said. “There is a lot of stigma around crystal meth and fentanyl overdoses. Nobody’s talking about it. We’re trying to bring awareness, open the dialogue, open the door so that people are more aware.”

She said for some in the Indigenous community, drug use is an escape from trauma and the challenges they are facing.

“It’s a ripple effect,” Hennie said. “A lot of people that are using these kinds of drugs, they are suffering traumas. Nobody wants to be an addict. Everybody just wants to live their life but because of generational traumas, it affects everybody.”

Fifteen people set off from Muskoday First Nation on the walk. Along the journey, members from other reserves or towns joined in the walk to support the cause.

“We have a lot of people that joined along the way. It didn’t matter if they took two steps or walked a mile. They took park and showed support.”

Beverly Boe is one of the walkers who started right from the beginning. Her daughter overdosed on fentanyl two years ago. Someone was there to save her daughter’s life. But Boe said not everyone is so lucky.

“I’m blessed but there are so many that haven’t survived,” she said. “For me, this was a prayer walk. Every step was a prayer for somebody to make it through.”

The journey ended at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building with a message for the government.

“We need help,” Hennie said.

“We need to have those medical support and safe places to go to be able to detox,” Boe echoed. “I saw what my daughter went through and I saw the pain that she experienced coming off of these drugs. And it’s heartbreaking to watch.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the province is working on increasing the capacity for people to get the help they need.

“You’re seeing that with our target of 500 intensive recovery beds in the province and we need to increase our access into that system,” Moe said.

Moe also discussed continuing to increase law enforcement numbers to help stop drugs circulating in the province.

“We need to get the drugs out of the hands of the drug dealers, and we need to get the drug dealers out of our communities,” Moe said.

“That’s why you’re seeing increases in funding to the RCMP, to our municipal police forces and the introduction of our Saskatchewan provincial marshal service.”

As for what’s next, Hennie said next June they will once again make the walk to Regina and continue to raise awareness for the future.