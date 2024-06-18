Woman dead after car crushed by truck in Markham, driver faces impaired charge

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving was crushed by a truck in Markham on Monday afternoon, police say. The truck driver is now facing charges.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at around 1:40 p.m. after a crash involving a box truck and two sedans in the Don Mills Road and Simonston Boulevard area.

Police said the truck was heading south when it crossed the centre lane into oncoming traffic and hit two vehicles.

One of those vehicles, a blue sedan, was crushed by the truck. The 33-year-old woman who was driving the car died at the scene.

View image in full screen The scene of the fatal crash in Markham on Monday. Global News

The driver of the other sedan was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The truck driver, meanwhile, was arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police announced Tuesday that Caledon resident Trevor Hepburn, 55, has been charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate and asked that anyone with information or video footage from the area around the time of the crash come forward.