Crime

Woman dead after car crushed by truck in Markham, driver faces impaired charge

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario proposes tougher impaired driving rules'
Ontario proposes tougher impaired driving rules
RELATED: The Ontario government is planning to make it more difficult, or even impossible, for convicted impaired drivers to get back behind the wheel. Seán O’Shea reports. – May 15, 2024
A 33-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving was crushed by a truck in Markham on Monday afternoon, police say. The truck driver is now facing charges.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at around 1:40 p.m. after a crash involving a box truck and two sedans in the Don Mills Road and Simonston Boulevard area.

Police said the truck was heading south when it crossed the centre lane into oncoming traffic and hit two vehicles.

One of those vehicles, a blue sedan, was crushed by the truck. The 33-year-old woman who was driving the car died at the scene.

The scene of the fatal crash in Markham on Monday. View image in full screen
The scene of the fatal crash in Markham on Monday. Global News

The driver of the other sedan was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck driver, meanwhile, was arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police announced Tuesday that Caledon resident Trevor Hepburn, 55, has been charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate and asked that anyone with information or video footage from the area around the time of the crash come forward.

Woman dead after car crushed by truck in Markham, driver faces impaired charge - image View image in full screen
Global News
