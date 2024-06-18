Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'McGill University makes amnesty offer to Pro-Palestinian encampment'
McGill University makes amnesty offer to Pro-Palestinian encampment
Related: It's been more than six weeks since pro-Palestinian protestors have been occupying McGill university's lower field. Their list of demands includes that the university sever ties with Iseali academic institutions and pull investments complicit in what they call a Palestinian genocide. Now, McGill is making a move and offering a new proposal, in an attempt to get the encampment off its campus. Global's Felicia Parrillo explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

McGill University says it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who are occupying the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus.

The university says in a statement today it will pursue disciplinary action against people participating in the encampment, which began in late April.

McGill president Deep Saini says it has become clear that talks with the activists are going nowhere.

Saini says the university will still consider divesting from weapons manufacturers and disclosing more of its investments.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The statement says the encampment has led to harassment and intimidation of students and faculty, and that the university will continue to request help from police.

On Monday, Montreal police said the encampment is a civil dispute and they don’t yet have a legal basis to intervene.

Story continues below advertisement

Protesters have said they won’t leave until the university ends its investments connected to Israel’s military and cuts ties with Israeli institutions.

Click to play video: 'McGill University makes amnesty offer to Pro-Palestinian encampment'
McGill University makes amnesty offer to Pro-Palestinian encampment
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices