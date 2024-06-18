McGill University ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus

Send this page to someone via email

McGill University says it is ending negotiations with pro-Palestinian activists who are occupying the lower field of its downtown Montreal campus.

The university says in a statement today it will pursue disciplinary action against people participating in the encampment, which began in late April.

McGill president Deep Saini says it has become clear that talks with the activists are going nowhere.

Saini says the university will still consider divesting from weapons manufacturers and disclosing more of its investments.

The statement says the encampment has led to harassment and intimidation of students and faculty, and that the university will continue to request help from police.

On Monday, Montreal police said the encampment is a civil dispute and they don’t yet have a legal basis to intervene.

Protesters have said they won’t leave until the university ends its investments connected to Israel’s military and cuts ties with Israeli institutions.