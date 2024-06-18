Menu

Crime

Princeton death due to foul play: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Matt Rourke / The Associated Press
The death of a man discovered at a property just outside of Princeton, B.C., is being attributed to foul play, Mounties say.

“The death that was discovered June 15 the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart of the Southeast District MCU said.

“Investigators believe this incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.”

Click to play video: 'Fire breaks out at flood-ravaged cabins in downtown Princeton'
Fire breaks out at flood-ravaged cabins in downtown Princeton

As the investigation is in its early stages, investigators are not releasing further details.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Southeast District major crime tip-line at 1‐877‐987‐8477.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

