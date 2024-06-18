Princeton death due to foul play: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man discovered at a property just outside of Princeton, B.C., is being attributed to foul play, Mounties say.

“The death that was discovered June 15 the Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart of the Southeast District MCU said.

“Investigators believe this incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.”

As the investigation is in its early stages, investigators are not releasing further details.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Southeast District major crime tip-line at 1‐877‐987‐8477.