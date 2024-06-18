Staples stores begin handling Amazon returns. What to know

See more sharing options

Canadians can now return their Amazon orders through Staples.

The e-commerce giant says the office supply retailer’s 298 stores are now equipped to handle Amazon returns.

The companies say anyone taking advantage of the partnership needs to first set up the return through their Amazon account.

Then, customers can bring eligible items to a Staples store to be packed and shipped back to the seller.

Amazon says it has more than 4,000 drop-off points in Canada, including some Purolator, Couche-Tard and Canada Post locations.

The new partnership comes months after the Ontario government announced plans to open some Service Ontario locations in Staples stores.