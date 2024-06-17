2 suspicious fires in Kalamalka Lake Park: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews were sent to the Cosens Bay area twice last week to deal with two separate and suspicious fires.

The first fire on June 12 was at the entrance into the park and was dealt with by the Coldstream Fire Department.

A second fire was reported further into the park, fire officials alerted police. Both fires are suspicious and believed to be human-caused.

“Despite the recent rain, it has been a relatively dry spring,” Cpl. Tania Finn.

“The risk of a fire is already heightened and we are asking all park users to be extra vigilant.”

After the two fires were dealt with, police deployed a drone to canvas the park trails and officers conducted checks of people in the area. No suspects were identified and the investigation continues.

Those with any information regarding these incidents are asked to contact Const. Mikolajewski at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171.

Witnesses can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online.