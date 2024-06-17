2 injured in Beltline stabbing, Calgary police searching for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were injured in a stabbing in downtown Calgary on Monday, and police are asking for assistance to locate a suspect.

Calgary police said they were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of 13th Avenue S.W. in the Beltline at around 9:35 a.m. for reports that a man and woman had been stabbed.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

EMS said two adults were taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown whether the suspect and victims knew each other.

Police are reviewing CCTV from the scene, and are asking for help to find the suspect.

“The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s. He was wearing a long black jacket with a circular logo on the left arm, black pants, white socks, black sneakers and a black bandana on his head,” police said in a statement.

If the suspect is seen, police warn to not approach them and call 9-1-1 immediately.