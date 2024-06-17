Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

2 injured in Beltline stabbing, Calgary police searching for suspect

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 3:59 pm
1 min read
Two people were injured in a stabbing in downtown Calgary, as police try to find a suspect. View image in full screen
Two people were injured in a stabbing in downtown Calgary, as police try to find a suspect. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share

Two people were injured in a stabbing in downtown Calgary on Monday, and police are asking for assistance to locate a suspect.

Calgary police said they were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of 13th Avenue S.W. in the Beltline at around 9:35 a.m. for reports that a man and woman had been stabbed.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

EMS said two adults were taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

It’s unknown whether the suspect and victims knew each other.

Police are reviewing CCTV from the scene, and are asking for help to find the suspect.

“The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s. He was wearing a long black jacket with a circular logo on the left arm, black pants, white socks, black sneakers and a black bandana on his head,” police said in a statement.

If the suspect is seen, police warn to not approach them and call 9-1-1 immediately.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

