Saskatoon mayoral candidate won’t be at Pride events to ‘respect their views and wishes’

Gord Wyant, a former Sask. Party MLA who is running in Saskatoon’s mayoral race is taking a step back from the city’s Pride events out of what he says is respect for the organizers.

Sask. Party MLAs were barred from several Pride events this month due to the party pushing the controversial Parents’ Bill of Rights, a new law that prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without receiving parental consent, in October of last year.

The legislation, which was passed by using the notwithstanding clause to bypass human rights concerns, has been under fire from numerous community groups in support of Saskatchewan’s trans and queer population.

In a public statement at the beginning of June, Saskatoon Pride stated the Sask. Party and its members who stood up and answered ‘yea’ to Bill 137 are banned from the 2024 Pride parade and all other festival activities and events.

“They are not allies to two-spirit, trans, or other queer people in this province,” Saskatoon Pride said. “How to move forward? Repeal Bill 137 and a wary conversation can begin.”

Wyant wasn’t in the legislature to vote on the third reading of the bill on Oct. 20, 2023, but had supported it through the first and second reading.

He said he had a conversation with the organizers of this year’s Pride parade indicating that he was no longer an MLA with the Sask. Party.

“I’ve had a good conversation with them and I’ll be very respectful of the decision that they’ve made with respect to participation in the parade,” Wyant said.

He said he’ll be having a conversation with them after the festivities have finished, pointing out that he didn’t cast that final vote on Bill 137.

Wyant said the first two votes were procedural to send the matter to the committee so that it could be debated.

“I didn’t feel comfortable with the legislation and that’s the reason I wasn’t there. I took the opportunity to be at another event that day.”

He said he has participated in several Pride events in the past, whether it be as a Sask. Party MLA or a Saskatoon city councillor, and that he supported the Pride community.

“But the fact of the matter is they’ve said it would be uncomfortable if I was there, so I’ll respect their views and wishes.”

Wyant said it’s important for the mayor of Saskatoon to have a good relationship with all members of the community, adding that he looks forward to these future conversations with Saskatoon Pride.

Global News reached out to Saskatoon Pride for comment but they refused.