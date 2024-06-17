Menu

Traffic

Child hurt in collision involving school bus and SUV in Leduc County

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 1:43 pm
1 min read
Emergency crews were called to a collision involving a school bus and an SUV in Leduc County on Monday and the crash sent a child to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Emergency crews were called to a collision involving a school bus and an SUV in Leduc County on Monday and the crash sent a child to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Supplied by RCMP
Emergency crews were called to a collision involving a school bus and an SUV in Leduc County on Monday and the crash sent a child to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The child who was taken to hospital was a passenger in the SUV, the RCMP said in a news release. The SUV’s driver and two other passengers were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The school bus driver and all 15 children on the bus were not injured, police said.

Emergency crews were called to a collision involving a school bus and an SUV in Leduc County on Monday and the crash sent a child to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Emergency crews were called to a collision involving a school bus and an SUV in Leduc County on Monday and the crash sent a child to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Supplied by RCMP

The RCMP said officers were called to the crash at the intersection of Range Road 233 and Township Road 502 at 8:13 a.m.

They said investigators believe the bus was headed north on Range Road 233 when it hit the SUV, which was headed west.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

