Crime

Woman’s homicide in North Surrey prompts major police presence

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 1:14 pm
1 min read
It's been a frightening few hours for residents of one North Surrey neighbourhood. On Sunday night, police officers with guns drawn were searching the area near 182-A Street and Parsons Drive.  A home is now behind police tape, and homicide investigators are on the scene. Andrea Macpherson has the latest.
Homicide investigators are at the scene Monday morning after a woman was found seriously injured at a home in North Surrey, B.C.

Police tape is still up and patrol cars remain at the scene at the home on 182A Street near Parsons Drive.

Police said a woman was found with life-threatening injuries at the home and despite being rushed to the hospital, she died from her injuries.

A man was arrested near the area, police added.

There remains a significant police presence in the area.

“BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 9:51 p.m. last night (June 16) about a police incident in the 9800 block of 182A Street in Surrey. An ambulance with primary care paramedics, an advanced care paramedic response unit, and a supervisor attended the scene. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported to hospital in critical condition,” paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites said in a statement.

Police had their guns drawn and were canvassing the area on Sunday night with a canine unit and searching the bushes.

“The only thing we saw is probably there was about 10 or 20 police cars coming…. This is a dead road so sometimes people dump garbage,” neighbour Joe Zanatta told Global News.

“So one of the neighbours said something happened at one of the houses but we don’t have any other information.”

Anyone with further information who has not spoken to the police is asked to contact the IHIT Information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

