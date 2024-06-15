Man driving stolen car dies in fatal crash, New Brunswick police say

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in New Brunswick are investigating after a Friday night collision left a 44-year-old man dead.

Police say officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 108, a roughly 200-kilometre stretch of road directly connecting to the Trans-Canada Highway.

They say the driver and only occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police say they believe the crash happened when the vehicle left the road and rolled over, ejecting the driver.

They say the investigation also found the vehicle had allegedly been stolen earlier that evening.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.