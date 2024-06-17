Police seize $350K worth of meth, cocaine, fentanyl and pills from Winnipeg duo

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of suspects are facing more than a dozen gun and drug charges between them after an early morning arrest by Winnipeg police Thursday.

Police said they were called around 4:30 a.m. about a driver waving a gun out the window in a Maryland Street parking lot.

Officers spotted the vehicle going through a drive-thru and arrested the driver and a passenger. A search of the vehicle turned up an imitation handgun, along with a large quantity of drugs, with a street value of around $350,000.

Police seized 3.1 kilograms of meth, 67 grams of fentanyl and 32 grams of cocaine, along with some Percocet pills and $2,700 in cash.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, along with weapon possession, possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime and driving while prohibited.

He was taken into custody, while a 29-year-old woman — facing the same drug charges as well as possession of a weapon — was released on an undertaking.