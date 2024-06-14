Edmonton police warn about potential for other victims after sexual assault at encampment

A 21-year-old man has been charged with multiple sexual assault-related offences and Edmonton police believe there may be more victims.

Police said that on Monday, a youth was sexually assaulted at knifepoint in a tent at an encampment in the area of 103rd Street and 98th Avenue.

Jeremiah Savard, 21, was arrested on Monday. He is charged with sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, unlawful confinement and escaping lawful custody.

In a news release Friday morning, the Edmonton Police Service said investigators “believe the accused is likely to have committed similar sexual assaults against youths or adults in or around Edmonton encampments.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police urge any other victims or anyone with information to come forward by calling the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also allege the accused’s DNA was recently linked to the sexual assault of a woman on Nov. 17, 2023, at an encampment in the area of 111th Avenue and 82nd Street. Savard is now charged with aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault in relation to that incident, police said Friday.

Edmonton police said sexual contact with Savard may pose a medical risk. Anyone who has had sexual contact with him is advised by police to contact their doctor or primary care provider to arrange testing. People can also call Health Link at 811 or book an appointment with the Edmonton STI Clinic by calling 1-855-945-6700.

Savard remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.