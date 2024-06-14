Saskatchewan teachers agree to binding arbitration, sanctions to cease

Send this page to someone via email

The province-wide work-to-rule sanction is ending Friday, as the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to participate in binding arbitration for wages and class complexity-accountability framework.

In a release, STF President Samantha Becotte said “extensive consultation” with members indicated teachers see binding arbitration as “the best path to an agreement that will take steps to address class complexity and provide stability for the rest of this school year and into the fall.”

“Securing a written commitment from the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee that class complexity-accountability framework would be part of the joint submission for arbitration meant the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee was able to bring the proposal to members,” she said.

The release said around three-quarters of members believe binding arbitration is the best path forward, based on numerous member consultations.

The Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee offered binding arbitration on the issue of wages and the accountability framework after the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee declared a bargaining impasse on June 5. It was rejected as it did not include class complexity

