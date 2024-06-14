Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario crews out in ‘full force’ after thousands lose power following storms

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 14, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Toronto: June 13, 2024'
Global News at 5:30 Toronto: June 13, 2024
RELATED: Severe weather rolling into parts of the province bringing the chance of thunderstorms and tornadoes. Affordable housing is finally defined in the province but can developers afford to build with that price tag? And, a famous American burger chain moves into the GTA.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hydro One says its crews are out in “full force” after thunderstorms and the threat of tornadoes led to thousands waking up without power Friday morning.

On Thursday, several tornado warnings were issued in Ontario due to severe thunderstorms.

The aftermath has led to power outages throughout Ontario.

While communities throughout the province are impacted by small outages, Hydro One says the major outages are in the Bracebridge, Minden and Huntsville areas.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We understand how difficult it is to be without power, which is why, with all of the outages that we saw happen from last night’s storm, it is all hands on deck this morning,” said Bianca Teixeira, a Hydro One spokesperson.

“Our crews are out in full force, and they’re responding as quickly and safely as possible to get power back on for our customers across the province.”

Story continues below advertisement

Teixeira said because of advanced warning, they readied their crews the night before for the anticipated cleanup.

She said crews Friday are dealing with a mix of issues from fallen branches on lines to fallen trees leading to damaged hydro polls.

“There have been some pretty hard-hit areas, but what we’ve done is we’ve mobilized crews from other parts of the province,” she said. “So what that means is, as powers are stored in one area, those crews are then moved to a different area, where they can lend their help.”

She said crews are working hard to repair all the damage Friday and restore power but said they will reassess later in the day to see if crews will need others to continue working throughout the night.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices