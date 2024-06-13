Warning issued to sex workers after woman assaulted in Vancouver: police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police issued a warning on Thursday to women in the Downtown Eastside following a violent assault against a sex worker.

The suspect remains at large and his identity is unknown, police said.

While we work to gather evidence that will solve this crime, we’re also sharing information with women and other sex workers so they can make informed decisions about their safety,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said.

On June 10, a woman was picked up after midnight by a man driving an older-model dark-coloured sedan near East Hastings Street and Campbell Avenue.

Police said the suspect assaulted the woman with a weapon and pushed her out of the car near Oppenheimer Park.

Two people passing by came to the woman’s aid and called the police.

Police said the woman is recovering from her injuries.

The suspect is described as 40 to 50 years old, weighing 300 pounds, with a receding hairline. He was wearing a T-shirt and sweatpants.

Investigators from VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit continue to gather evidence and ask anyone with information to call 604-717-0601.