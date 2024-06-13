RCMP continue to investigate 2020 South Okanagan homicide

Send this page to someone via email

It was four years ago as of Thursday that Noah Hommel-Zakall was killed in a South Okanagan home and still there have been no arrests.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit put out a call for more information, noting that its investigation into the 2020 homicide is continuing.

The 21-year-old was shot June 13, 2020, shortly before 11:30 p.m.

By the time RCMP arrived to the home in the 6000-block of Sandpoint Drive, Hommel-Zakall had died.

A neighbour at the time of the shooting said they heard two gun blasts and a scream. Hommel-Zakall’s death was quickly deemed a homicide and the investigation remains active and ongoing, RCMP said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“With the passage of time, it is hoped that someone who may not have been willing or able to talk to police four years ago may now be in a better position to offer information,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they are still looking for potential witnesses who may have information to assist investigators, including anyone who had contact or dealings with Noah in and around June 13, 2020.

The RCMP are also looking to identify a newer dark-coloured, full-size pickup, with cab lights on the roof, that was seen in and around Sandpoint Drive leading up to the time of Noah’s death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.